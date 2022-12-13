Home / Companies / News /  KEC International wins orders worth 1,349 crore

New Delhi: KEC International, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major, on Tuesday said it has bagged new orders worth 1,349 crore across various businesses.

The RPG group company’s transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Middle East and Americas, it said in a statement.

This includes an HVDC terminal station project in India from a private company; order for a 400 kV overhead transmission line in Kuwait; a 132 kV underground cabling order in Nepal; and supply of towers in the US.

Its civil business has secured orders for building a data centre and for infrastructure works in the hydrocarbon segment in India.

The company’s cables business has secured orders in India and overseas.

“We are delighted with the new order wins, especially our maiden order in the growing segment of HVDC Terminal Station in India. KEC is the first EPC company in India to secure an order of this scale in this segment," MD & CEO Vimal Kejriwal said.

“We have consolidated our leadership position in the Middle East market by re-entering Kuwait. With the cabling order in Nepal, we have expanded our presence in the international cabling solutions segment. With the order for building a Data Centre in NCR, we are now executing Data Centre projects across India. With these orders, our YTD order intake has now surpassed Rs. 13,000 crores, a robust growth of ~20% vis-à-vis last year," he added.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company with presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Smart Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables.

MINT PREMIUM See All

At 1245pm, shares of KEC International traded at 488.70 apiece on the BSE, up from its previous close of 468.75.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout