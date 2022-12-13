KEC International wins orders worth ₹1,349 crore1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 12:55 PM IST
The RPG group company’s transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Middle East and Americas
New Delhi: KEC International, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major, on Tuesday said it has bagged new orders worth ₹1,349 crore across various businesses.