New Delhi: KEC International, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major, on Tuesday said it has bagged new orders worth ₹1,349 crore across various businesses.

The RPG group company’s transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Middle East and Americas, it said in a statement.

This includes an HVDC terminal station project in India from a private company; order for a 400 kV overhead transmission line in Kuwait; a 132 kV underground cabling order in Nepal; and supply of towers in the US.

Its civil business has secured orders for building a data centre and for infrastructure works in the hydrocarbon segment in India.

The company’s cables business has secured orders in India and overseas.

“We are delighted with the new order wins, especially our maiden order in the growing segment of HVDC Terminal Station in India. KEC is the first EPC company in India to secure an order of this scale in this segment," MD & CEO Vimal Kejriwal said.

“We have consolidated our leadership position in the Middle East market by re-entering Kuwait. With the cabling order in Nepal, we have expanded our presence in the international cabling solutions segment. With the order for building a Data Centre in NCR, we are now executing Data Centre projects across India. With these orders, our YTD order intake has now surpassed Rs. 13,000 crores, a robust growth of ~20% vis-à-vis last year," he added.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company with presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Smart Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables.

At 1245pm, shares of KEC International traded at ₹488.70 apiece on the BSE, up from its previous close of ₹468.75.