KEC International wins orders worth 1,349 crore.

“We have consolidated our leadership position in the Middle East market by re-entering Kuwait. With the cabling order in Nepal, we have expanded our presence in the international cabling solutions segment. With the order for building a Data Centre in NCR, we are now executing Data Centre projects across India. With these orders, our YTD order intake has now surpassed Rs. 13,000 crores, a robust growth of ~20% vis-à-vis last year," he added.