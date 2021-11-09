Kedaara acquires majority stake in Great Software Lab

“Over the past 18 years, we have scaled GS Lab into a 1,600+ person innovation-led organisation," said Shridhar Shukla and Sunil Gaitonde, cofounders of GS Lab. “The investment by Kedaara will enable us to further build on our strengths and take advantage of the growing need for innovative software and digital solutions across industries globally and in India, by leveraging Kedaara and CD&R’s extensive network and relationships."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}