Kedaara Capital invests $150 million in ice cream brand Dairy Day
This comes a month after venture capital firm Jungle Ventures made a $20-million follow-up investment in Walko Food, which houses ice-cream brands such as NIC and Grameen Kulfi.
Bengaluru: Kedaara Capital has made its first-ever investment in an ice cream brand, Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd (Dairy Day), the private equity firm said on Thursday. The size of the deal has not been disclosed but is believed to be about $150 million, making it one of the largest PE deals in the ice cream sector, a person familiar with the development told Mint.