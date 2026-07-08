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Kedaara may lead race to acquire stake in Olive PharmaScience

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
2 min read8 Jul 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Kedaara's potential investment comes as it pushes to expand its exposure to the healthcare and pharma sectors.
Kedaara's potential investment comes as it pushes to expand its exposure to the healthcare and pharma sectors.
Summary

The deal may value Olive PharmaScience at around 4,500 crore.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Kedaara Capital Investment Managers Ltd is likely to emerge as the frontrunner to acquire a minority stake in Olive PharmaScience Ltd in a deal that values the company at around 4,500 crore, according to four people familiar with the matter.

MUMBAI : Kedaara Capital Investment Managers Ltd is likely to emerge as the frontrunner to acquire a minority stake in Olive PharmaScience Ltd in a deal that values the company at around 4,500 crore, according to four people familiar with the matter.

“The private equity fund will likely acquire close to 20% or (stake worth) about $100 million in Olive,” said one of the people cited above. “The round is predominantly secondary in nature as the company is profitable and does not need too much fresh capital to expand,” the second person said, adding that the deal is currently undergoing due diligence.

“The private equity fund will likely acquire close to 20% or (stake worth) about $100 million in Olive,” said one of the people cited above. “The round is predominantly secondary in nature as the company is profitable and does not need too much fresh capital to expand,” the second person said, adding that the deal is currently undergoing due diligence.

“Other funds, including Motilal Oswal Private Equity and Quadria Capital, were also evaluating the asset,” the third person said, confirming the above details.

All the four people spoke on the condition of anonymity, as the discussions are still private. Olive, Kedaara, Quadria and Motilal did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment.

Also Read | India looks to tap private equity behemoths for Reits with PSUs

Pharma push

Kedaara's potential investment comes as it pushes to expand its exposure to the healthcare and pharma sectors. Mint reported on 7 January about the private equity firm's interest in buying a majority stake in Mohali-based Tynor Orthotics. Its other investments include AMI Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, AGS Eye Hospital, Oasis Fertility, Oliva Skin & Hair Clinic, Universal Nutriscience and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, according to its website.

Mumbai-based Olive PharmaScience has been at the forefront of global healthcare innovation for over five decades and has delivered high-quality pharmaceutical solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry. It specializes in developing and manufacturing customized pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, and dietary supplements, with a strong focus on soft gelatin dosage forms.

Founded by promoter-director Jigar Shah along with Kamlesh Shah and Hardik Shah, Olive PharmaScience claims to have pioneered the technology of transforming conventional oral dosage forms into advanced soft gelatin formulations.

Also Read | India's pharma industry sees hope after US, Iran agree to end war

With three manufacturing facilities in India, it has extensive expertise in research and development, which has enabled it to enhance the bioavailability and therapeutic effectiveness of its formulations. Its financial details were not immediately available.

Olive competes with several leading players, including Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Meyer Organics Pvt. Ltd and Strides Pharma Science Ltd.

Global CRDMO hub

India's contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) industry is poised for rapid expansion, with its market size expected to grow from $3-3.5 billion in 2025 to $22-25 billion over the next decade, according to a 2025 report by Boston Consulting Group.

The report attributes the growth to global pharmaceutical companies diversifying their supply chains, rising demand for biologics and India's cost competitiveness, which is strengthening its position as a preferred global CRDMO hub.

Also Read | MIIS 2026: Bolt-ons, continuation funds power India’s next PE cycle

The consultancy firm also noted that India’s strong foundation in small molecule manufacturing, while highlighting new opportunities in biologics, antibody drug conjugates, gene therapies, and RNA therapeutics.

However, challenges such as talent shortages, regulatory complexities, and supply chain dependencies must be addressed to sustain this growth, BCG said.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsKedaara may lead race to acquire stake in Olive PharmaScience

Kedaara may lead race to acquire stake in Olive PharmaScience

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
2 min read8 Jul 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Kedaara's potential investment comes as it pushes to expand its exposure to the healthcare and pharma sectors.
Kedaara's potential investment comes as it pushes to expand its exposure to the healthcare and pharma sectors.
Summary

The deal may value Olive PharmaScience at around 4,500 crore.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Kedaara Capital Investment Managers Ltd is likely to emerge as the frontrunner to acquire a minority stake in Olive PharmaScience Ltd in a deal that values the company at around 4,500 crore, according to four people familiar with the matter.

MUMBAI : Kedaara Capital Investment Managers Ltd is likely to emerge as the frontrunner to acquire a minority stake in Olive PharmaScience Ltd in a deal that values the company at around 4,500 crore, according to four people familiar with the matter.

“The private equity fund will likely acquire close to 20% or (stake worth) about $100 million in Olive,” said one of the people cited above. “The round is predominantly secondary in nature as the company is profitable and does not need too much fresh capital to expand,” the second person said, adding that the deal is currently undergoing due diligence.

“The private equity fund will likely acquire close to 20% or (stake worth) about $100 million in Olive,” said one of the people cited above. “The round is predominantly secondary in nature as the company is profitable and does not need too much fresh capital to expand,” the second person said, adding that the deal is currently undergoing due diligence.

“Other funds, including Motilal Oswal Private Equity and Quadria Capital, were also evaluating the asset,” the third person said, confirming the above details.

All the four people spoke on the condition of anonymity, as the discussions are still private. Olive, Kedaara, Quadria and Motilal did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment.

Also Read | India looks to tap private equity behemoths for Reits with PSUs

Pharma push

Kedaara's potential investment comes as it pushes to expand its exposure to the healthcare and pharma sectors. Mint reported on 7 January about the private equity firm's interest in buying a majority stake in Mohali-based Tynor Orthotics. Its other investments include AMI Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, AGS Eye Hospital, Oasis Fertility, Oliva Skin & Hair Clinic, Universal Nutriscience and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, according to its website.

Mumbai-based Olive PharmaScience has been at the forefront of global healthcare innovation for over five decades and has delivered high-quality pharmaceutical solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry. It specializes in developing and manufacturing customized pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, and dietary supplements, with a strong focus on soft gelatin dosage forms.

Founded by promoter-director Jigar Shah along with Kamlesh Shah and Hardik Shah, Olive PharmaScience claims to have pioneered the technology of transforming conventional oral dosage forms into advanced soft gelatin formulations.

Also Read | India's pharma industry sees hope after US, Iran agree to end war

With three manufacturing facilities in India, it has extensive expertise in research and development, which has enabled it to enhance the bioavailability and therapeutic effectiveness of its formulations. Its financial details were not immediately available.

Olive competes with several leading players, including Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Meyer Organics Pvt. Ltd and Strides Pharma Science Ltd.

Global CRDMO hub

India's contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) industry is poised for rapid expansion, with its market size expected to grow from $3-3.5 billion in 2025 to $22-25 billion over the next decade, according to a 2025 report by Boston Consulting Group.

The report attributes the growth to global pharmaceutical companies diversifying their supply chains, rising demand for biologics and India's cost competitiveness, which is strengthening its position as a preferred global CRDMO hub.

Also Read | MIIS 2026: Bolt-ons, continuation funds power India’s next PE cycle

The consultancy firm also noted that India’s strong foundation in small molecule manufacturing, while highlighting new opportunities in biologics, antibody drug conjugates, gene therapies, and RNA therapeutics.

However, challenges such as talent shortages, regulatory complexities, and supply chain dependencies must be addressed to sustain this growth, BCG said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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