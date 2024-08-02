Companies
‘More money on the table’ if Tata Steel can create more assets, jobs in UK
Summary
- The new UK government has offered Tata Steel more money in grants if it invests in setting up new downstream assets at Port Talbot steelworks to create jobs. The company is holding similar discussions with the Dutch government, where the parliament has agreed to provide fiscal aid to the steelmaker.
Mumbai: The new Labour government in the UK is willing to offer a bigger grant to Tata Steel if the company builds more downstream assets to employ some of the workers rendered jobless by the shuttering of its ageing blast furnaces.
