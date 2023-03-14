Kellogg’s to raise focus on Muesli, granola2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 12:47 AM IST
The move comes after young, upmarket urban consumers have shown a propensity to spend more on muesli—a category priced at a premium to breakfast cereals.
New Delhi: Cereal maker Kellogg’s India will focus on selling more muesli and granola while ditching attempts to scale up Indian breakfast options such as ready-to-cook upma, said a top executive at the company.
