New Delhi: Cereal maker Kellogg’s India will focus on selling more muesli and granola while ditching attempts to scale up Indian breakfast options such as ready-to-cook upma, said a top executive at the company.

Muesli and granola could draw a third of the sales for the maker of Kellogg’s Chocos and Froot Loops cereals up from the current 20%. The move comes after young, upmarket urban consumers have shown a propensity to spend more on muesli—a category priced at a premium to breakfast cereals.

“Within the overall ready-to-eat breakfast cereal space, the muesli and granola segment is the fastest growing," Prashant Peres, Managing Director, Kellogg South Asia, said in an interview with Mint. “The reason it’s going faster is because it’s starting from a smaller base. Globally, too, the category is doing well. It is a significant growth driver in markets like Korea, Japan, Australia, Middle East, etc."

The move comes as the company plans to double its household reach over the next four years. “We serve around 40 to 50 million people in India today—we want to double that," Peres, who joined the company in early 2022, said.

While the staple Kellogg’s cornflakes and brands such as Chocos will continue to drive household penetration with their lower priced packs, Peres said muesli will lead the company’s growth at the top-end of the market. The move is also in line with other fast moving consumer goods makers premiumizing their portfolio.

That’s because high-income urban consumers are showing strong appetite for new products and categories; they are also willing to pay more.

“The number one (driver of growth) will continue to be Chocos, it’s the biggest brand for us, and will drive the highest increase in penetration and households. Followed by cornflakes and muesli…Muesli is targeted at young urban adults who are looking for a healthier lifestyle," he said.

To be sure, Kellogg India Pvt. Ltd that was set up in 1994, sells its Kellogg’s corn flakes, Chocos, muesli, oats, and upma in India. Muesli could be more than a third of the business in the next five years, he added.

Meanwhile, over two years after launching hot Indian breakfast options such as packaged upma—the company has no plans to scale the business nationally. Upma, when launched, was seen as the company’s attempt to drive greater appeal among Indian consumers who for years have resisted switching to cereals opting instead for hot paranthas and home-made idlis and poha for breakfast. However, it could look at different formats in the savoury health foods space, Peres said.

“We’re not looking at scaling it up. It was always something that we had considered that we would launch for specific geographies. We’ve seen some opportunities which actually will be slightly different and probably have national scale-up opportunities. We’ll be pivoting our strategy in the space. The idea is not to scale upma to multiple states and take it to places where it’s not a big core meal," he said.