Kellogg's to raise focus on Muesli, granola
NEW DELHI :Cereal maker Kellogg’s India will focus on selling more muesli and granola while ditching attempts to scale up Indian breakfast options such as ready-to-cook upma, said a top executive at the company.
Muesli and granola could draw a third of the sales for the maker of Kellogg’s Chocos and Froot Loops cereals up from the current 20%. The move comes after young, upmarket urban consumers have shown a propensity to spend more on muesli—a category priced at a premium to breakfast cereals.
“Within the overall ready-to-eat breakfast cereal space, the muesli and granola segment is the fastest growing," Prashant Peres, Managing Director, Kellogg South Asia, said in an interview with Mint. “The reason it’s going faster is because it’s starting from a smaller base. Globally, too, the category is doing well. It is a significant growth driver in markets like Korea, Japan, Australia, Middle East, etc."
The move comes as the company plans to double its household reach over the next four years. “We serve around 40 to 50 million people in India today—we want to double that," Peres, who joined the company in early 2022, said.
While the staple Kellogg’s cornflakes and brands such as Chocos will continue to drive household penetration with their lower priced packs, Peres said muesli will lead the company’s growth at the top-end of the market. The move is also in line with other fast moving consumer goods makers premiumizing their portfolio.