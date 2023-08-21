comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 21 2023 15:46:35
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.65 1.63%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.85 0.95%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 620.65 0.8%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 447.7 1.31%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.45 -0.28%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Adani promoters pick up 2.22% in flagship for over 6,000 cr
Back

MUMBAI : Kempas Trade and Investment Ltd, a promoter entity of Adani Group’s listed flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd, on Monday, said the entity has bought a 2.22% stake in the company from open market between 7 August and 18 August, according to regulatory filings.

The stake purchase could be worth 6,348.12 crore according to the volume weighted average price of Adani Enterprises during that period.

With latest purchase, Kempas Trade and Investment’s promoter stake in AEL has risen to 69.87% from 67.65%.

The company has a market capitalization of 3 trillion.

Since March, promoters of Adani Group firms raised 37,441 crore via stake dilutions in group firms. This followed a US short-seller Hinde-nburg Research report in January, which made Adani Ent-erprises call off 20,000 crore follow-on public offering.

The group denied the allegations made by Hindenburg. Soon after, US-based boutique asset management firm GQG Partners Llc bought significant stakes in several Adani Group firms.

This included a 5% acquisition in Adani Enterprises for 9,600 crore, 8.1% of Adani Power for 8,811 crore, 6.3% of Adani Green for 7,038 crore, 5.03% in Adani Ports for 7,467 crore, and 5.5% in Adani Transmission for 4,525 crore.

Recently, Doha-based Qatar Investment Authority purchased a 2.6% in Adani Green for 4,135 crore from a promoter entity. Shares of Adani Enterprises ended 2.42% higher at 2639.75 apiece on the NSE.

.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 10:54 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App