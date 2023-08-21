Adani promoters pick up 2.22% in flagship for over ₹6,000 cr1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 10:54 PM IST
The stake purchase could be worth ₹6,348.12 crore according to the volume weighted average price of Adani Enterprises during that period.
MUMBAI : Kempas Trade and Investment Ltd, a promoter entity of Adani Group’s listed flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd, on Monday, said the entity has bought a 2.22% stake in the company from open market between 7 August and 18 August, according to regulatory filings.
