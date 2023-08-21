Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Adani promoters pick up 2.22% in flagship for over 6,000 cr

1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 10:54 PM IST Mayur Bhalerao

The stake purchase could be worth 6,348.12 crore according to the volume weighted average price of Adani Enterprises during that period.

(BLOOMBERG)

MUMBAI :Kempas Trade and Investment Ltd, a promoter entity of Adani Group’s listed flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd, on Monday, said the entity has bought a 2.22% stake in the company from open market between 7 August and 18 August, according to regulatory filings.

The stake purchase could be worth 6,348.12 crore according to the volume weighted average price of Adani Enterprises during that period.

With latest purchase, Kempas Trade and Investment’s promoter stake in AEL has risen to 69.87% from 67.65%.

The company has a market capitalization of 3 trillion.

Since March, promoters of Adani Group firms raised 37,441 crore via stake dilutions in group firms. This followed a US short-seller Hinde-nburg Research report in January, which made Adani Ent-erprises call off 20,000 crore follow-on public offering.

The group denied the allegations made by Hindenburg. Soon after, US-based boutique asset management firm GQG Partners Llc bought significant stakes in several Adani Group firms.

This included a 5% acquisition in Adani Enterprises for 9,600 crore, 8.1% of Adani Power for 8,811 crore, 6.3% of Adani Green for 7,038 crore, 5.03% in Adani Ports for 7,467 crore, and 5.5% in Adani Transmission for 4,525 crore.

Recently, Doha-based Qatar Investment Authority purchased a 2.6% in Adani Green for 4,135 crore from a promoter entity. Shares of Adani Enterprises ended 2.42% higher at 2639.75 apiece on the NSE.

.

Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 10:54 PM IST
