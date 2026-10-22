Kent RO invests ₹250 cr in Noida plant for solar inverters, lithium batteries, targets ₹1,750 cr revenue in FY27

Kent New Energy, backed by water purifier firm Kent RO Systems, has commissioned a new manufacturing facility in Sector 159, Noida, to produce advanced solar hybrid inverters and modular lithium battery packs with capacities ranging from 5.1 kWh to 16 kWh, the company said.

The facility has an initial manufacturing capacity of 3.5 GWh, which the company plans to scale up to 10 GWh within six months. The project involves an investment of over ₹250 crore.

The separate division, KENT New Energy, will focus on its solar energy storage portfolio, including rooftop solar solutions and power backup products.

As part of its growth strategy, Kent has secured a 25-acre plot in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region, close to the upcoming Noida International Airport. The company plans to develop a manufacturing facility spread across approximately 11 lakh sq ft of covered area.

The project is expected to attract an investment of around ₹500 crore over the next three years, comprising ₹300 crore towards construction and another ₹200 crore for equipment.

Managing Director Mahesh Gupta said the company would finance the project through internal accruals, rather than relying on external funding. "We are a very strong financial company and we have our internal accruals which we keep investing as we go forward," PTI quoted him as saying. He added that the proposed facility would cater to production needs for Kent's existing product portfolio while providing capacity for future expansion.

Focuses on export expansion, rules out IPO Gupta ruled out plans for an immediate initial public offering (IPO) or private equity investment, indicating that the company intends to fund its growth through internal resources.

Kent's exports currently generate around ₹50 crore in revenue, and the company is looking to strengthen its presence in overseas markets. It is also exploring opportunities to export its batteries to Europe.

The company sells products under its Kent brand through distributors across several international markets, including Kuwait, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, African countries, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

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Gupta said Kent has held discussions with potential buyers in Europe who have expressed interest in its battery products.

Expecting ₹ 1,750-cr revenue in FY27: Gupta Kent RO Systems, a major player in the water purification market, is targeting revenue of around ₹1,750 crore in FY27, marking an increase of nearly 30% over the previous fiscal year. The company also plans to invest ₹500 crore over the next three years to set up a new manufacturing facility, Gupta said on Wednesday.

The Noida-headquartered company recently forayed into solar energy solutions, hybrid inverters and batteries as part of its diversification strategy. It expects these new businesses to contribute to growth alongside its established water purification and brushless direct current (BLDC) fans segments.

Kent RO Systems recorded a turnover of ₹1,350 crore in FY26.

"This (fiscal) year (FY27) we expect to close around ₹1,750 crore. Last (fiscal) year we closed at ₹1,350 crore," Gupta told PTI.

The company's latest expansion into solar energy products, hybrid inverters and batteries is expected to open up another major growth avenue. Gupta sees considerable potential in India's residential solar energy market, particularly with government initiatives such as the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana encouraging households to adopt rooftop solar installations.

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"I have taken a very aggressive step in terms of solar, hybrid inverters, and batteries to begin with. That itself, vertical can go to ₹1,000 crore in two to three years' time for me," he said.