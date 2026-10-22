Kent RO invests ₹250 cr in Noida plant for solar inverters, lithium batteries, targets ₹1,750 cr revenue in FY27

Kent New Energy, backed by water purifier firm Kent RO Systems, has commissioned a new manufacturing facility in Sector 159, Noida, to produce advanced solar hybrid inverters and modular lithium battery packs with capacities ranging from 5.1 kWh to 16 kWh, the company said.

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The facility has an initial manufacturing capacity of 3.5 GWh, which the company plans to scale up to 10 GWh within six months. The project involves an investment of over ₹250 crore.

The separate division, KENT New Energy, will focus on its solar energy storage portfolio, including rooftop solar solutions and power backup products.

As part of its growth strategy, Kent has secured a 25-acre plot in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region, close to the upcoming Noida International Airport. The company plans to develop a manufacturing facility spread across approximately 11 lakh sq ft of covered area.

The project is expected to attract an investment of around ₹500 crore over the next three years, comprising ₹300 crore towards construction and another ₹200 crore for equipment.

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Managing Director Mahesh Gupta said the company would finance the project through internal accruals, rather than relying on external funding. "We are a very strong financial company and we have our internal accruals which we keep investing as we go forward," PTI quoted him as saying. He added that the proposed facility would cater to production needs for Kent's existing product portfolio while providing capacity for future expansion.

Focuses on export expansion, rules out IPO Gupta ruled out plans for an immediate initial public offering (IPO) or private equity investment, indicating that the company intends to fund its growth through internal resources.

Kent's exports currently generate around ₹50 crore in revenue, and the company is looking to strengthen its presence in overseas markets. It is also exploring opportunities to export its batteries to Europe.

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The company sells products under its Kent brand through distributors across several international markets, including Kuwait, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, African countries, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Also Read | Kent water purifiers with advanced RO tech are now on sale with up to 50% off

Gupta said Kent has held discussions with potential buyers in Europe who have expressed interest in its battery products.

Expecting ₹ 1,750-cr revenue in FY27: Gupta Kent RO Systems, a major player in the water purification market, is targeting revenue of around ₹1,750 crore in FY27, marking an increase of nearly 30% over the previous fiscal year. The company also plans to invest ₹500 crore over the next three years to set up a new manufacturing facility, Gupta said on Wednesday.

The Noida-headquartered company recently forayed into solar energy solutions, hybrid inverters and batteries as part of its diversification strategy. It expects these new businesses to contribute to growth alongside its established water purification and brushless direct current (BLDC) fans segments.

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Kent RO Systems recorded a turnover of ₹1,350 crore in FY26.

"This (fiscal) year (FY27) we expect to close around ₹1,750 crore. Last (fiscal) year we closed at ₹1,350 crore," Gupta told PTI.

The company's latest expansion into solar energy products, hybrid inverters and batteries is expected to open up another major growth avenue. Gupta sees considerable potential in India's residential solar energy market, particularly with government initiatives such as the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana encouraging households to adopt rooftop solar installations.

Also Read | Best UV water purifiers: Top 10 options to guarantee clean and safe water

"I have taken a very aggressive step in terms of solar, hybrid inverters, and batteries to begin with. That itself, vertical can go to ₹1,000 crore in two to three years' time for me," he said.

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Despite its expansion into new business segments, water purification remains Kent RO Systems' largest revenue contributor. The segment accounted for approximately three-fourths of the company's revenue in FY26, generating around ₹1,000 crore out of the group's total turnover of ₹1,350 crore.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X