Kenya’s high court blocks govt from concessioning main airport week after scrapping Adani deal: Report

Kenya’s High Court blocked the government from entering into a new concession for the nation’s main airport, a week after President William Ruto scrapped a deal with India’s Adani Group.

The court issued the order on Wednesday after opponents of the Adani deal challenged the government’s right to lease Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in the capital, Nairobi.

It restrained the Kenyan authorities from “entering into, approving or furthering” any concession with Adani or “any other party or entity,” according to the ruling issued by Judge Bahati Mwamuye.