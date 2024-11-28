Hello User
Kenya's high court blocks govt from concessioning main airport week after scrapping Adani deal: Report

Kenya's high court blocks govt from concessioning main airport week after scrapping Adani deal: Report

Bloomberg

Kenya’s High Court blocked the government from entering into a new concession for the nation’s main airport, a week after President William Ruto scrapped a deal with India’s Adani Group.

A general view of a Kenya Airways plane (back) landing as another one is parked at Jommo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi on September 11, 2024. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)

Kenya’s High Court blocked the government from entering into a new concession for the nation’s main airport, a week after President William Ruto scrapped a deal with India’s Adani Group.

The court issued the order on Wednesday after opponents of the Adani deal challenged the government’s right to lease Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in the capital, Nairobi.

It restrained the Kenyan authorities from “entering into, approving or furthering" any concession with Adani or “any other party or entity," according to the ruling issued by Judge Bahati Mwamuye.

The decision means Ruto’s announcement last week that his plan to seek alternative partners for JKIA has been put on hold.

