Kenya's high court blocks govt from concessioning main airport week after scrapping Adani deal: Report
28 Nov 2024, 03:37 PM IST
Bloomberg
Kenya’s High Court blocked the government from entering into a new concession for the nation’s main airport, a week after President William Ruto scrapped a deal with India’s Adani Group.
The court issued the order on Wednesday after opponents of the Adani deal challenged the government’s right to lease Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in the capital, Nairobi.
It restrained the Kenyan authorities from “entering into, approving or furthering" any concession with Adani or “any other party or entity," according to the ruling issued by Judge Bahati Mwamuye.
The decision means Ruto’s announcement last week that his plan to seek alternative partners for JKIA has been put on hold.
