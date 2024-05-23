Kerala Consumer Commission orders Britannia to pay ₹60,000 compensation for selling underweight biscuit packets
The case was filed by George Thattil; a consumer who had purchased two packets of 'Britannia Nutri Choice Thin Arrow Root Biscuits,' each claimed to weigh 300 grams, from Chukkiri Royal bakery.
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Thrissur, Kerala, has directed Britannia Industries and a local bakery to pay ₹60,000 as compensation for selling biscuit packets that weighed significantly less than the declared weight, Bar and Bench reported.