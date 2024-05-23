The case was filed by George Thattil; a consumer who had purchased two packets of 'Britannia Nutri Choice Thin Arrow Root Biscuits,' each claimed to weigh 300 grams, from Chukkiri Royal bakery.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Thrissur, Kerala, has directed Britannia Industries and a local bakery to pay ₹60,000 as compensation for selling biscuit packets that weighed significantly less than the declared weight, Bar and Bench reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A consumer, George Thattil, had purchased two packets of "Britannia Nutri Choice Thin Arrow Root Biscuits" each claimed to weigh 300 grams, from Chukkiri Royal bakery. However, upon weighing, the packets were found to be 268 grams and 248 grams, respectively, much lower than the stated weight, the report added.

George lodged a complaint with the Flying Squad of Legal Metrology's Assistant Controller in Thrissur, who subsequently verified and confirmed the shortage in weight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He then filed a complaint with the District Commission in Thrissur, seeking to stop illegal practices and claim compensation for financial, physical, and mental losses due to exploitation and deception.

The Commission, led by President C T Sabu and members Sreeja S and Ram Mohan R, noted that there was a significant deficit in the biscuit's net weight in the MO1 package. The shortfall exceeded 52 grams (300-248).

Highlighting the “deceptive" practices, the bench stated, “Such a deceptive act from the part of an erring manufacturer or trader is tantamount to jeopardizing the very dignity of the consumer and his right to live a life free from exploitation or deception or any kind of unfair trade practice." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, the Commission found that both Britannia and the bakery had violated the consumer's right to be free from exploitation and unfair trade practices, contravening the Consumer Protection Act and the Legal Metrology Act of 2009.

Consequently, the District Commission ordered the “opposite parties to pay a sum of ₹50,000 towards compensation for the complainant's loss and rupees ₹10,000 towards litigation costs borne by him".

The Controller of Legal Metrology of Kerala was also directed “to conduct a State-wise investigation and to take steps to ensure net quantity compliance of the product/packaged commodity". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!