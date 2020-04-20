ERNAKULAM : Kerala eased lockdown restrictions in seven out of 14 districts in the state on Monday, in line with the Centre’s decision to provide relaxations in the areas which are not severely hit by coronavirus from 20 April. The State witnessed a flattened covid-19 curve, with 67% recoveries of the total recorded cases, as on Sunday.

Kerala still has 129 active covid-19 cases, four districts on high alert and 88 local jurisdictions as micro-hotspots.

The state had made a four-tier classification of districts based on the infection rate. The relaxations are provided in full measures in Kottayam and Idukki, which are free of covid-19 infections, and partial relaxations applied in Alappuzha, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad— except in the micro-hotspots in these areas.

Four districts— Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram— remain in the red zone. The state had decided to wait to see how the infection curve behaves until 24 April, before giving relaxations in the rest three districts Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kollam.

"Kerala is making its way back into life. From today on, some areas will see relaxations. We are not past the danger & must remain cautious. The lockdown must have made some of our life skills rusty; take extra precaution," tweeted Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The centre is reportedly unhappy over some of Kerala's extra relaxations such as allowing dine-in restaurants and barber shops to operate, allowing industrial production in some sectors and upto three passengers in a car, which were not in the national guidelines on easing curbs.

Kerala's minister for tourism Kadakampally Surendran on Monday said that these allowances were given in response to the unique tackling of the virus in the state and will be clarified with the centre later.

Kerala had gone into an informal lockdown in its parts since 23 March, a day before the nationwide lockdown. The relaxations now have allowed vehicles with odd registration numbers to be taken out to roads on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and even numbers on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. But public transport, inter-district travel, malls, movie theatres, religious festivals and other mass gatherings remain banned.

Since vehicle movement were allowed under an odd-even scheme, the state is hard pressed to curb movement from non-hotspots to contaminated spots. Thiruvananthapuram corporation for example is a micro-hotspot, but on Monday witnessed a large traffic of vehicles coming from its suburbs which are not hotspots.

Share Via