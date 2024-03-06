Kerala government job creation: ₹1,520.69 crore investment yields 5,839 jobs in 8 years, shows RTI
Kerala government's investment of ₹1,520.69 crore created 5,839 jobs in companies with ₹5 crore turnover, as per an RTI response. An activist raised concerns over the effectiveness of government assistance schemes and called for a comprehensive review and modification of strategies.
A recent Right to Information (RTI) response has unveiled that from 2016 to 2024, the Kerala government created 5,839 jobs with an investment of ₹1,520.69 crore in companies boasting a turnover of ₹5 crore, India Today reported.