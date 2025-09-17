Kering’s De Meo Shuffles Top Gucci Ranks in Early Step as CEO

(Bloomberg) -- Luca de Meo shuffled the senior ranks at Kering SA’s Gucci label as the new chief executive officer seeks to revive the fortunes of the struggling fashion group.

Francesca Bellettini will become the CEO of Gucci, Kering’s biggest brand, while Jean-Marc Duplaix will keep the role of group chief operating officer, the Paris-based company said Wednesday. Both executives are Kering veterans who each held the title of deputy CEO, a role that’s now been eliminated.

De Meo, who joined on Sept. 15 after leading a turnaround at Renault SA, vowed tough and fast decisions at Kering, which has fared worse than rivals during a slump in demand for luxury goods. Sales at Gucci fell by 25% in the first half of the year, with a key measure of profit plunging by more than 50%.

De Meo said in the statement he wants to build a leaner and clearer organization.

The leadership shuffle means Stefano Cantino will exit Kering after less than a year as Gucci CEO.

Bellettini and Duplaix were appointed deputy CEOs of Kering two years ago by former CEO Francois-Henri Pinault. Bellettini was in charge of brand development, while Duplaix led finance and operations. Some analysts and observers criticized the structure as adding management layers, on top of each brand head.

Pinault, the son of Kering’s founder, stepped down this month as CEO but kept the role of chairman. His family is the biggest shareholder of Kering with a stake of around 42% and 59% of the voting rights.

At Gucci, Bellettini will have to work hand in hand with artistic director Demna Gvasalia. The designer, who goes by his first name, transfered from Kering label Balenciaga in July. His nomination at Gucci was panned by markets when it was announced in March.

