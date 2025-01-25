Kevin Willsey, a JPMorgan Chase & Company global chair of investment banking and capital markets, is retiring after over 30 years at Wall Street’s largest bank, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

Who is Kevin Willsey? Willsey has over three decades at Wall Street's second largest bank. He was co-head of the lender's North America investment banking and led the global equity capital markets team, before taking over as global chair of investment banking and capital markets.

He will step down at the end of March, according to an internal company memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Under his leadership, JPMorgan rose to become the top equity underwriter in 2008 and 2009, the memo showed. Willsey became global chair in 2013, as part of a management overhaul.

‘Fierce Competition Driver…’ “He will be remembered for his fierce competitive drive, his willingness to dig deep into complex issues and his mentorship to many,” according to the memo from Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh, commercial and investment bank co-heads.

A representative for JPMorgan confirmed the contents of the memo.

Last month, the firm also announced that Jennifer Nason, global chair of investment banking, was also stepping down after nearly four decades at the bank.