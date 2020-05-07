Key infrastructure projects in Karnataka likely to continue despite fund crunch

BENGALURU : The Karnataka government will continue as planned with key infrastructure projects despite its decision to reprioritise expenditure, officials said Thursday.

This includes irrigation projects, metro rail construction and other infrastructure undertakings of the state.

“As on now, it (irrigation projects) will continue as planned," Rakesh Singh, principal secretary, water resources department in Karnataka said.

The covid-19 lockdown had led to the complete closure of economic activities in the country for over a month, exacerbating the already slowing growth, leading to a financial strain across states.

Karnataka had raised excise duty on liquor by 17% to 25% to mitigate the ₹20,000 crore reduction of the state's share of the goods and services tax (GST) and the divisible pool of central taxes arrived at by the 15th Finance Commission.

Karnataka cannot afford to defer the irrigation projects since they mitigate rural distress in the calamity-prone state and provide water to the second most arid regions in the country after Rajasthan.

With at least 70% of unirrigated land, Karnataka sets aside thousands of crores each year to increase the infrastructure to provide water for drinking and farming purposes.

Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa had announced at least ₹7,200 crore worth of irrigation projects in this year's budget. This amount includes ₹627 crore for micro irrigation, ₹500 crore for Kalasa-Banduri, ₹1,500 crore for the Yettinahole project and around ₹5,000 crore for a number of lift irrigation projects.

Even the much-delayed metro rail projects across Bengaluru will continue as planned, officials said.

Senior officials from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) said that construction has begun in most the sites and there is less than 10% labour shortage as some of the migrant workers have returned home.

Though Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that his government will stop developmental work and prioritise relief, construction activities have been permitted across the state.

There would be sharp cuts in schemes and programmes of various departments and key infrastructure projects that are part of its capital expenditure will continue, officials said.

Large private construction projects like the second terminal of the Bengaluru international airport also continues despite the shortage of labour.

The state government announced a ₹1,610 crore relief package to mitigate the suffering of the hardest hit sections of the population.

