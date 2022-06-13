Keystone Realtors files DRHP to raise up to 850 crore via IPO

The initial share sale comprises a fresh issue of ₹700 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹150 crore by its existing shareholders and promoters. The OFS consists of up to ₹75 crore by chairman and managing director Boman Rustom Irani, up to ₹37.50 crore by Percy Soraji Chowdhry and up to ₹37.50 crore by Chandresh Dinesh Mehta.