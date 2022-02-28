New Delhi: KFC India has launched a television commercial for the India market for its new product -- Biryani bucket.

The company, in its latest ad, shows its brand ambassador Colonel Sanders and how people are egging him on to cook up a storm with their flavours and spices to create a biryani bucket. American businessman Colonel Sanders, who founded KFC, later became its brand ambassador and symbol.

The company said its chicken now can also be bought with biryani rice. The product has been unveiled with this campaign film that depicts the Colonel’s struggles as he gets questioned by fans asking “Biryani kab banaoge?" practically everywhere that he goes, the company said in a statement. The commercial shows Sanders doing yoga in a park with his neighbours when one of them -- actor Piyush Mishra -- asks why he didn't make biryani given his chicken is good.

Moksh Chopra, chief marketing officer at KFC India said, “There is something warm and familiar about a biryani, just as there is no greater joy than holding a bucket full of chicken. Not a surprise then, that Colonel Sanders often got asked ‘Biryani kab banaoge?’. The campaign film is a close representation of just how much our fans wanted us to bring together two of their greatest loves – chicken and biryani."

Creative agency Ogilvy's north chief creative officer Ritu Sharda added, “A version of the biryani was an idea whose time had come. The company's social media page was reflecting this ask for a while. So when they finally dished up its own twist on the cult-favourite biryani - all our campaign really had to say was: You wanted it. We got it."

The country's food services market was estimated at ₹4,236 billion in FY20, brokerage firm Edelweiss said in a research note citing data from Technopak. As of FY20—organised quick service restaurant chains had a market size of ₹348 billion. KFC competes with brands like McDonalds in this space.

