KFC India launches new television commercial

The company said its chicken now can also be bought with biryani rice. The product has been unveiled with this campaign film that depicts the Colonel’s struggles as he gets questioned by fans asking “Biryani kab banaoge?" practically everywhere that he goes, the company said in a statement. The commercial shows Sanders doing yoga in a park with his neighbours when one of them -- actor Piyush Mishra -- asks why he didn't make biryani given his chicken is good.

