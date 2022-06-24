KFC launches new ad campaign with Karan Johar and Srinidhi Shetty

KFC launches new ad campaign with Karan Johar and Srinidhi Shetty1 min read . 05:57 PM IST
NEW DELHI: QSR brand KFC India has launched two new television commercials with director-actor Karan Johar and actor Srinidhi Shetty for its newly launched product ‘Popcorn Nachos’. The campaign films follow the tagline “Yeh snack nahi drama hai!".
Moksh Chopra, chief marketing officer of the brand in India, said the campaign celebrated artists like Karan Johar and Srinidhi Shetty who reinforced the drama in the company’s new products in their signature charismatic styles.
Karan Johar said, “I never thought that something could top the emotions and drama of my films. But just a bite of the popcorn nachos‘, I realised this isn’t a snack, it’s drama. This collaboration has been nothing less than a scrumptious ride; so, lights, camera, drama.
Srinidhi Shetty said, “I was thrilled at the opportunity to partner for the launch of this new offering. With a punch of masala and double the crunch – this one’s bound to be a superhit."
Ritu Sharda, Ogilvy North’s chief creative officer said, “With so many different elements, flavours and textures in each bite, we realised this product wasn’t just any snack. It was an edge-of-the-seat plot, full of twists and turns. And who better to land a drama with, than the two most dramatic people from across the country – KJo and Srinidhi."
According to consultancy firm Statista, the QSR market in India was valued at about ₹188 billion in the financial year 2020. This is estimated to grow to over ₹500 billion by 2025.