KFC Malaysia Shutdown: Why fried chicken has become ‘collateral damage’ amid global McDonalds and Starbucks boycott
KFC Malaysia closed multiple outlets amidst economic challenges linked to Israel-Palestine boycotts. Reports reveal that over 100 out of the 600 stores in the country have been affected.
KFC Malaysia has temporarily shuttered its outlets in Malaysia due to harsh economic conditions after reports linking the American food chain to Israel-Palestine-related boycotts, as per a Reuters report.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message