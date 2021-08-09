KFC operator Sapphire Foods raises Rs1,150 crore from a clutch of investors

Sapphire Foods has attracted marquee investors such as Samara Capital Group, Goldman Sachs, CX Partners and Edelweiss. Sapphire Foods is an omnichannel restaurant operator and the largest franchisee of YUM! Brands in the Indian sub-continent in terms of revenue in financial year 2020, operating 437 restaurants of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives, as on March 31, 2021.

