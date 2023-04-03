KFC, Other Chains Hunt for Elusive 4-Pound Chicken

KFC, the second-biggest U.S. chicken chain by sales, said in internal messages to U.S. franchise owners earlier this year that it expected fresh chicken on-the-bone used for the chain’s trademark buckets to drive cost increases for franchisees this year. The chicken company, owned by Yum Brands Inc., said that contributing to the supply imbalance were poultry producers converting plants to handle larger-size birds, instead of the smaller varieties used for KFC’s fresh poultry orders.