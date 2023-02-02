KFin Technologies launch services in GIFT City; to hire over 600 employees

Financial services platform KFin Technologies on Thursday announced it has launched its operations in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gujarat.

The company plans to hire over 600 employees onsite to service various global clientele.

KFintech said it has formally signed up with four GIFT City funds and 2 global funds in GIFT City, as discussions with some other asset managers continue.

Hyderabad-based KFintech provides end-to-end services for its clients across fund administration and transfer agencies. It provides services to asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India. It also provides solutions in Malaysia, the Philippines and Hong Kong.

Indian asset managers have expanded their business globally and in GIFT City in addition to foreign fund managers domiciling their funds in GIFT city. This has led to an increased requirement for fund management solutions and services to be administered from GIFT City, Sreekanth Nadella, MD and CEO of KFin Technologies, said.

"KFintech has been the front-runner in servicing this growing client class with the help of an integrated technology platform offering RTA, fund accounting, digital, and all allied administration services for the Fund.

"Our IBU (IFSC Banking Unit) in GIFT City will cater to this growing demand across alternatives, private wealth, and portfolio management services. With around 35 per cent of the market share in servicing alternative clients, our business is expanding locally and globally," he added.

In June, the company announced the launch of its Mumbai office and plans to hire over 300 employees at the new facility.