KFin Technologies Private Limited, a technology-driven financial services platform has developed a platform for subscribers of Life Insurance Corp of India's initial public offering (IPO).

KFintech, which provides services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem across asset classes, is the official registrar for the LIC IPO.

The enhanced platform will be made available for all future IPOs in India, said the firm.

KFintech has developed the omnichannel platform to enhance ease of accessing as well as real time resolution of queries and complaints. Leveraging its proven big data solutions, the platform is capacitated to handle millions of concurrent users’ accessing of the platform in quick time.

According to the firm’s statement, “Subscribers can log in to the platform via kfintech website to access the status of their subscription."

Subscribers can access their allotment status and have their queries and complaints registered and resolved via WhatsApp, mail, call or walk-in into the nearest branch.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.