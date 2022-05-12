Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  KFintech develops platform to check LIC IPO allotment status

KFintech develops platform to check LIC IPO allotment status

KFintech, is the official registrar for the LIC IPO
1 min read . 02:14 PM IST Livemint

  • The enhanced platform will be made available for all future IPOs in India, said KFintech

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

KFin Technologies Private Limited, a technology-driven financial services platform has developed a platform for subscribers of Life Insurance Corp of India's initial public offering (IPO).

KFin Technologies Private Limited, a technology-driven financial services platform has developed a platform for subscribers of Life Insurance Corp of India's initial public offering (IPO).

KFintech, which provides services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem across asset classes, is the official registrar for the LIC IPO.

KFintech, which provides services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem across asset classes, is the official registrar for the LIC IPO.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The enhanced platform will be made available for all future IPOs in India, said the firm.

KFintech has developed the omnichannel platform to enhance ease of accessing as well as real time resolution of queries and complaints. Leveraging its proven big data solutions, the platform is capacitated to handle millions of concurrent users’ accessing of the platform in quick time.

According to the firm’s statement, “Subscribers can log in to the platform via kfintech website to access the status of their subscription."

Subscribers can access their allotment status and have their queries and complaints registered and resolved via WhatsApp, mail, call or walk-in into the nearest branch.