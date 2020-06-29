KG Denim, Coimbatore-based textile manufacturer, has claimed to have developed personal protective equipment (PPE) coveralls which are reusable up to 80 washes.

“It has the ability to recharge chlorine in fabric for nearly 80 washes. It has antimicrobial certification from SITRA," according to ANI quoting KG Denim’s Managing Director B. Sriramulu.

The PPE kits which are presently used for COVID-19 treatment are not reusable and can be used only for one day. The used PPE is destroyed using incinerator.

The reusable PPE coveralls can help in saving costs for many health organizations.

“Disinfecting properties of chlorine is built in our fabric and is active on its surface for two weeks. On washing, chlorine is absorbed again by fabric giving it antimicrobial facility. Property available in the fabric in first wash is available even after 80 wash," Sriramulu has said.

The textile manufacturing company said this technology binds chlorine with the fabric and kills 99.5% of many common bacteria and virus.

KG Denim has the capacity of producing 15,000 meters of the anti-viral fabrics, added the company.

With inputs from agencies

