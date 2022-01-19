Mumbai: Khatabook on Wednesday said it has crossed ₹1.8 trillion monthly recorded transactions across its platform – Khatabook, Cashbook, and BizAnalyst.

Founded in January 2019, Khatabook today has over 10 million monthly active merchant users, managing more than 344 million customers on its platforms. Amidst the growing demand for technology solutions by Indian small businesses, Khatabook has experienced exponential growth in its three-year journey, it said.

“In the past 3 years, the Khatabook platform has penetrated the grassroots of India and has a user base spread across nearly every district in the country. Khatabook is available in 13 regional languages and close to 25% of users on Khatabook are using the app in their preferred regional language. Significant growth in user base, over 50% month-on-month, on Khatabook platform, remains organic, indicating the trust in the brand and Indian MSMEs strong inclination towards digital adoption," it said.

Ravish Naresh, chief executive officer and co-founder, Khatabook, said, “2021 has been a crucial year in Khatabook’s journey. Besides our continued growth momentum, we made several important long-term strategic decisions for business and building our talent base. I am humbled by the continued trust of our users. This milestone showcases our commitment to the empowerment of MSMEs in India. 2022 is going to be an exciting year for the MSME ecosystem."

In 2021, the startup raised $100 million in series C round, executed its first ESOP buyback of $10 million, reached the organizational size of over 320 employees.

