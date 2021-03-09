Khatabook looks to offer fresh products

Ravish Naresh, chief executive and co-founder, Khatabook said the primary focus of the 40-member team was to gain significant market share and focus on growth and product development in the first two years. “Our priority was to build the software bedrock of the company and double down on as many use-cases as possible for merchants. We also wanted to maximize reach and gain significant market share while getting supply chain visibility. Commerce and financial services are natural extensions to our product now," Naresh said in an interaction.