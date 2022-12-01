Khiladi Adda launches three new real money games.

With the inclusion of these games, it projects the overall registered users to reach 3.5 million by March 2023 with monthly active users to reach 6-7 lakh. KhiladiAdda also plans to launch Court Piece by the end of 2022 and other interactive games are in the works.
NEW DELHI: Techbeliever Technologies Private Limited-owned Khiladi Adda, an online gaming platform has launched three new games – FanBattle, Ludo, and Word Search. The games provide real money gaming enthusiasts the experience of curated games. The company said India has become an emerging gaming hub with interest from millennials and Gen-Zs in the real money gaming formats. Satyam Rastogi, the company’s founder and CEO, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our in-house games, that bring to our users, a better and seamless experience. This time we have targeted all sets of audiences and each integrated game will serve the requirements and skill sets. We hope to see an overwhelming response for the users."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Techbeliever Technologies Private Limited-owned Khiladi Adda, an online gaming platform has launched three new games – FanBattle, Ludo, and Word Search. The games provide real money gaming enthusiasts the experience of curated games. The company said India has become an emerging gaming hub with interest from millennials and Gen-Zs in the real money gaming formats. Satyam Rastogi, the company’s founder and CEO, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our in-house games, that bring to our users, a better and seamless experience. This time we have targeted all sets of audiences and each integrated game will serve the requirements and skill sets. We hope to see an overwhelming response for the users."
FanBattle is a fantasy cricket game, which it said, will give preset player combinations which are curated and can be selected using analytical skills and understanding of the game. Ludo, a sought-after classic board game will also let users earn rewards.
FanBattle is a fantasy cricket game, which it said, will give preset player combinations which are curated and can be selected using analytical skills and understanding of the game. Ludo, a sought-after classic board game will also let users earn rewards.
Similarly, Word Search appeals to the audience of all age groups, the company said. The players solve puzzles by identifying the right words from a jumbled set of letters. By finding every one of them in the shortest time, users can stay on top and earn exciting cash prizes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With the inclusion of these games, it projects the overall registered users to reach 3.5 million by March 2023 with monthly active users to reach 6-7 lakh. KhiladiAdda also plans to launch Court Piece by the end of 2022 and other interactive games are in the works.
As per a report by industry body FICCI and EY, the Indian fantasy sports industry is slated to touch $2.5 billion in 2022. The industry is growing at a CAGR of 32% and is expected to be worth $3.7 billion by 2024.
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.