Khiladi Adda launches three new real money games.

NEW DELHI: Techbeliever Technologies Private Limited-owned Khiladi Adda, an online gaming platform has launched three new games – FanBattle, Ludo, and Word Search. The games provide real money gaming enthusiasts the experience of curated games. The company said India has become an emerging gaming hub with interest from millennials and Gen-Zs in the real money gaming formats. Satyam Rastogi, the company’s founder and CEO, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our in-house games, that bring to our users, a better and seamless experience. This time we have targeted all sets of audiences and each integrated game will serve the requirements and skill sets. We hope to see an overwhelming response for the users."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}