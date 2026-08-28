Khosla Ventures-backed AI note-taking unicorn Fireflies AI eyes acquisitions in India

NEW DELHI: Khosla Ventures-backed AI note-taking unicorn Fireflies AI is looking to pursue acquisitions in India. The company based in the San Francisco Bay Area is targeting application-layer AI and voice AI companies.
“We're interested in AI application-layer companies that are building for work-related use-cases like work automation,” said Krish Ramineni, co-founder and CEO ofFireflies.ai. “Maybe a good way to describe it is anything that expands the scope of Fireflies as we become a multi-product company.”