Khosla Ventures-backed AI note-taking unicorn Fireflies AI eyes acquisitions in India

Scrappy and resourceful

“When capital is constrained, you have to come up with smart, effective ways. How do you use open-source models? How do you host the models on your own? How do you reduce the cost of those models? And Indian startups are so incredible at doing that. And I see a lot of Fireflies’ DNA in how they're building their companies as well because we had to be scrappy and resourceful in the early days,” he said.