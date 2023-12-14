Kia guns for 17% of India’s EV car market
The South Korean carmaker expects the market for passenger vehicles in India to reach just over 5 million units by 2030, out of which 20% is expected to be EVs
New Delhi: Kia India aims to corner a 15-17% share of India’s nearly 1-million-unit market for electric passenger vehicles by 2030, much higher than its overall market-share target of 10% by that year, its chief executive officer and managing director Tae-Jin Park said. The South Korean carmaker expects the market for passenger vehicles in India to reach just over 5 million units by 2030, out of which 20% is expected to be EVs. The company, which is focused solely on the sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment in the country, expects to grow its sales by 10% next year in a market that is expected to stay largely stagnant, he said.