Kia guns for 17% of India’s EV car market

New Delhi: Kia India aims to corner a 15-17% share of India’s nearly 1-million-unit market for electric passenger vehicles by 2030, much higher than its overall market-share target of 10% by that year, its chief executive officer and managing director Tae-Jin Park said. The South Korean carmaker expects the market for passenger vehicles in India to reach just over 5 million units by 2030, out of which 20% is expected to be EVs. The company, which is focused solely on the sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment in the country, expects to grow its sales by 10% next year in a market that is expected to stay largely stagnant, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Next year, we are very carefully preparing for the big jump to our second phase of Kia in India. That starts immediately at the start of 2025 in January—and from thereon we are planning to introduce new product lines very aggressively," Park told Mint.

“This year we are struggling with sales, and that is why we are also struggling with the market share. Because when we look at our competition in the market, over the last 18 months in our segment, 15 new models were launched. On the other hand, we only had 2 new models, how can we survive? That was a big issue for us, that is why we had reduced our sales target and weren’t very aggressive. But next year, we are starting from the new Seltos, the new Sonet and a new manual transmission that we will introduce. From a long-term point of view, we stay with our 10% market share target by 2030, because 2025 onwards we will bring a new model every year," Park explained. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To be sure, Kia’s market share in passenger vehicles in November was close to 5.5%, down from nearly 6.5% in the same month last year. Its sales are adversely impacted due to it winding down the production of the earlier variant of its bestselling Seltos mid-size SUV, and as it grapples with shortages of specific electronics parts and chips for the top-end variants of the new Seltos.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.