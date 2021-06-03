NEW DELHI: Kia India on Thursday launched a new digital video service to connect with prospective customers and improve the experience of buying vehicles especially at a showrooms have seen a decline in footfalls amid the pandemic. The new application will be known as Kia Digi-Connect and will connect customers will the executives at dealerships.

“Kia, since its India launch, is revolutionising the car buying experience with innovative solutions, constantly improving the customer experience in line with its new brand purpose. This one-of-a-kind customised application will enable customers to connect with their nearest dealerships and get complete assistance using a video conference platform, offering them a showroom-like experience," the company said in a statement.

The app was developed bearing in mind the pandemic, the company said, adding that the innovative solution will not only ensure safety of customers, but also expedite and improve their buying process by offering a contactless and hassle-free experience.

In the aftermath of the covid outbreak, customer visits to dealerships, to enquire about vehicle purchase, will likely take a hit and companies are preparing to approach and service them through digital platforms.

The Kia Digi-Connect app is a completely safe and secure platform, which is integrated with Kia India’s Central Lead Management System and offers data privacy, the statement added.

“With this industry-first initiative, we have taken a step forward in transforming the purchase journey of our customers to a seamless, digital one. Technology-led digital transformation has been the primary approach for Kia India right at the outset and we are committed to spearheading the digital revolution in the Indian automotive industry going forward," said Tae-Jin Park, executive director and chief sales and business strategy officer, Kia India.

“We believe this initiative will be a game-changer in the purchase journey of the customers as it offers a safe platform where customers can access all the information about Kia products and services from the comfort of their homes, as they would when visiting the showroom," said Hardeep Singh Brar, vice president and head of marketing and sales, Kia India.





