Kia Motors India commences bookings of its upcoming compact SUV Sonet from today, the auto maker said. The compact SUV, which would compete with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue, among others, is all set for its debut next month.

Pre-bookings can be done through company dealerships across the country or online on its official website for a token amount of ₹25,000, Kia Motors India said in a statement.

“The Sonet is Kia's answer to customers in the compact SUV segment who want style and substance, quality and features, performance and technology, comfort and safety in one compelling package," Kia Motors India MD and CEO Kookhyun Shim said.

The Sonet has been engineered and built with Indian inputs and is a global model for Kia from India, he added.

"India is the first country in the world where the Sonet goes on sale, and with the commencement of pre-bookings, we are confident our SUV will be warmly received in the country," Shim said.

Sonet, just like the Seltos, is yet another India-centric product which will be offered in global markets as well.

The vehicle, which would be rolled out from the company's Anantapur plant (Andhra Pradesh), would be first offered to Indian customers and later exported to over 70 markets including Middle-East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

The production version of Sonet was shown globally for the first time at its world premiere on August 7 this year.

