Kia Motors expects delay in new model launches due to Covid-19

Commenting on the market situation and how soon the company expects normalcy to return, Bhat said, "It is very difficult to predict. COVID-19 is a once-in-100-years phenomenon and no one has any prior experience or data." He, however, said Kia Motors India expects to do better than the industry. "We will have a third vehicle coming into our portfolio. Sonet will bring excitement at the showrooms that will definitely have a rub-off on (sales) numbers," Bhat added. He said bookings of the company's vehicles have reached pre-COVID levels although the intermittent lockdowns are not helping, and also the current situation of the economy has a bearing on the demand side.