Kia Motors marks sale of 1,00,000 vehicles in India market, fastest to do so

NEW DELHI: Kia Motors India Ltd on Friday announced sales of 1,00,000 vehicles since it started operations in India in August last year. According to the company, it is the fastest to reach the milestone in the domestic market.

The South Korean manufacturer has dispatched 97,745 units of its mid-size sport utility vehicle Seltos and 3,614 units of premium multi utility vehicle, Carnival.

In June, the company reported wholesales of 7,275 vehicles despite covid-19 related disruption.

Within just two months of its launch, Kia’s Seltos had emerged as the highest selling sport utility vehicle and marked the company's entry in the list of top five carmakers in India.

Having started operations last year, Kia Motors has set up a greenfield unit in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, with a manufacturing capacity of 3 lakh units per year.

The vehicle manufacturer is expected to launch its compact sport utility vehicle Sonet this fiscal.

According to Kookhyun Shim, managing director and chief executive, Kia Motors India, "2019 marked an important year for Kia as we introduced our first car for the Indian market with an aim to become a household name in the country. We are overwhelmed with the response and acceptance that Indian customers have shown towards us. Reaching the one lakh milestone with just two products, in a record eleven months, is a testament to our commitment to India.

