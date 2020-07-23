Kia Motors to launch new compact SUV Sonet in festive season this year

After launching Seltos and Carnival in India, Kia Motors is now ready to launch its new compact SUV Sonet during the festive season this year. The company, which is going to unveil the sub-four meter SUV globally on August 7, has released the first official rendering of the new production-ready Sonet.

"With the new Kia Sonet, we had the ambition to give this compact SUV a strong and muscular character found only in much larger vehicles. With this in mind, we have designed what we believe is a great SUV with a uniquely sporty attitude…," Kia Motors Corporation Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Design Center Karim Habib said.

Sonet aims to set new design benchmarks and inject a new dynamism in the compact SUV segment, Kia Motors India said in a statement. As a whole, the automaker believes the new model, with its design and connected features, would appeal to customers in the country, he added.

The company has surpassed figure of 50,000 activated connected cars on road. The automaker is the only manufacturer to secure this feat within just over 10 months of its first product introduction in the country.

The company had sold 7,114 units of Seltos and 161 units of Carnival across the country in June. The COVID-19 and lockdown constraints limited the company's sales this month, but it is sure of delivering many more cars to customers in July, Kia Motors India Managing Director and CEO Kookhyun Shim had said earlier.