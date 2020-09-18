Kia Sonet launched at introductory price of 6.71 lakh. Know more details

Kia Sonet - one of the most anticipated cars from the Kia Motors' garage was launched on Friday. Sonet is third car from the Kia Motors India. It was first showcased in concept form at Auto Expo 2020 in February. Car enthusiast are eagerly waiting for a price tag for this second 'Made in India' car from Kia.

Kia Sonet has got more than 25,000 bookings so far with over 1,000 bookings each day, company says. Kia aims to sell 100,000 units of the car in India and export 50,000 units in the first year itself.

Kia Sonet will be made available in two trims concept - Tech Line trim and GT Line trim. The Tech Line has been reserved for the lower and mid-spec variants, the GT Line is for higher-spec variants. Kia Sonet will have as many as seven colour options along with three dual-tone colour themes.

Kia Sonet Price

Prices for the car starts at an introductory price of ₹6.71 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Kia Sonet variant wise price breakup-

Kia Sonet 1.2-litre Petrol HTE (5MT) - ₹ 6.71 Lakh

6.71 Lakh Kia Sonet 1.2-litre Petrol HTK (5MT) - ₹ 7.59 Lakh

7.59 Lakh Kia Sonet 1.2-litre Petrol HTK+ (5MT) - ₹ 8.45 Lakh

8.45 Lakh Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTK+ (6MT) - ₹ 9.49 Lakh

9.49 Lakh Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTK+ (7DCT) - ₹ 10.49 Lakh

10.49 Lakh Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTX (6MT) - ₹ 9.99 Lakh

9.99 Lakh Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTX+ (6MT) - ₹ 11.65 Lakh

11.65 Lakh Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol GTX+ (6iMT) - ₹ 11.99 Lakh

11.99 Lakh Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTE (6MT) - ₹ 8.05 Lakh

8.05 Lakh Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTK (6MT) - ₹ 8.99 Lakh

8.99 Lakh Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTK+ (6MT) - ₹ 9.49 Lakh

9.49 Lakh Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTX (6MT) - ₹ 9.99 Lakh

9.99 Lakh Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTX+ (6MT) - ₹ 11.65 Lakh

11.65 Lakh Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT GTX+ (6MT) - ₹ 11.99 Lakh

11.99 Lakh Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel VGT HTK+ (6AT) - ₹ 10.39 Lakh

(All prices ex-showroom)

Kia Sonet Competition

The Kia Sonet will compete with the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. There is upcoming competition from the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger as well.

