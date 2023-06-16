New Delhi: Bollywood actor has been signed as the brand ambassador for global confectionery company Mars Wrigley’s brand, Galaxy chocolates. The company made the announcement in collaboration with the actor via her official social media pages and put out a teaser video.

The announcement was followed by a television commercial where the actor is seen in a setting indulging in the chocolates in Istanbul.

The commercial has been conceptualised by the brand's creative agency, DDB Tribal.

Varun Kandhari, marketing director of the company in India said, “We are really delighted to have Kiara Advani as the face of our chocolate brand in the India market. Her charm compliments the brand's persona. Through our associations and portfolio, we have been continuously driving relevance for our Galaxy chocolates in the minds of the Indian consumer. We intend to further strengthen affinity towards the chocolates through this." The chocolate brand was launched in 2013 in India.

The film highlights how mundane moments in life can be made better with chocolate.

In the ad film, Advani is seen doing a playful hide-and-seek gesture between her and the moon as the latter casts a spotlight on the chocolate.

Advani said, “The only sweet craving I have is for chocolate, I love indulging, even if it’s a small piece of chocolate after every meal. Chocolate has a far deeper place in all our hearts as it denotes our childhood memories. It brings me happiness to be part of such an iconic and globally loved brand."

Iraj Fraz, creative head, DDB Tribal, "Kiara Advani is here to lend her charm for the smoothest chocolate ever. The campaign was shot in the streets of Istanbul and features an original blues soundtrack. This is a film to be watched, consumed, and enjoyed.“

The Indian chocolate market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2022, as per research firm IMARC Group.