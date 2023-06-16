Kiara Advani signed on as brand ambassador for Galaxy chocolates1 min read 16 Jun 2023, 03:44 PM IST
The company made the announcement in collaboration with the actor via her official social media pages and put out a teaser video.
New Delhi: Bollywood actor has been signed as the brand ambassador for global confectionery company Mars Wrigley’s brand, Galaxy chocolates. The company made the announcement in collaboration with the actor via her official social media pages and put out a teaser video.
