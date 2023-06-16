Business News/ Companies / News/  Kiara Advani signed on as brand ambassador for Galaxy chocolates
Back

New Delhi: Bollywood actor has been signed as the brand ambassador for global confectionery company Mars Wrigley’s brand, Galaxy chocolates. The company made the announcement in collaboration with the actor via her official social media pages and put out a teaser video. 

The announcement was followed by a television commercial where the actor is seen in a setting indulging in the chocolates in Istanbul.

The commercial has been conceptualised by the brand's creative agency, DDB Tribal.

Varun Kandhari, marketing director of the company in India said, “We are really delighted to have Kiara Advani as the face of our chocolate brand in the India market. Her charm compliments the brand's persona. Through our associations and portfolio, we have been continuously driving relevance for our Galaxy chocolates in the minds of the Indian consumer. We intend to further strengthen affinity towards the chocolates through this." The chocolate brand was launched in 2013 in India.

The film highlights how mundane moments in life can be made better with chocolate.

In the ad film, Advani is seen doing a playful hide-and-seek gesture between her and the moon as the latter casts a spotlight on the chocolate.

Advani said, “The only sweet craving I have is for chocolate, I love indulging, even if it’s a small piece of chocolate after every meal. Chocolate has a far deeper place in all our hearts as it denotes our childhood memories. It brings me happiness to be part of such an iconic and globally loved brand."

Iraj Fraz, creative head, DDB Tribal, "Kiara Advani is here to lend her charm for the smoothest chocolate ever. The campaign was shot in the streets of Istanbul and features an original blues soundtrack. This is a film to be watched, consumed, and enjoyed.“

The Indian chocolate market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2022, as per research firm IMARC Group.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 16 Jun 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout