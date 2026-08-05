Kim Kardashian's SKIMS to enter Indian market through Reliance; First stores to open in Delhi, Mumbai

There's good news for women shoppers in India and fans of Kim Kardashian. Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) on Wednesday announced an exclusive partnership with SKIMS, the shapewear and lifestyle brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian, to bring the globally popular label to India.

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As part of the partnership, Reliance Brands will operate SKIMS in India through both physical stores and digital platforms. The brand's first stores in the country will open in Delhi and Mumbai.

SKIMS expands its global footprint The move marks SKIMS' entry into one of the world's fastest-growing luxury and premium consumer markets. It is also part of the brand's wider global expansion, following recent store launches in London and Dubai, with Hong Kong and Seoul next in line.

Co-founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, SKIMS has built a strong presence in the women's underwear, shapewear and loungewear segments by offering products designed to suit a wide range of body types.

Brand offers more than shapewear Over the years, SKIMS has expanded its product range to include menswear and NikeSKIMS. The brand says its products are built on "a deep understanding of fit, comfort, and the body", combining technical innovation with modern design to improve everyday essentials.

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India seen as a key growth market The partnership marks SKIMS' entry into one of the world's most dynamic consumer markets. The company believes India is a natural destination for its next phase of growth as demand for premium international brands continues to rise and more consumers look for clothing that offers comfort, functionality and contemporary design.

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"SKIMS has changed how the world thinks about shape, comfort and inclusivity, and it speaks directly to a new generation of Indian consumers who want fashion that is both aspirational and made for them," said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

"We are proud to introduce SKIMS to India and to build it here for the long term." "We built SKIMS on the belief that everybody deserves to feel comfortable and confident in what they wear," said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, SKIMS.

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"The excitement we've seen from our community in India has been truly incredible, and we can't wait to welcome them in our stores for the very first time." "Reliance Brands has an exceptional track record of building some of the world's leading fashion and lifestyle brands in India. We're excited to partner with their team as we introduce SKIMS to this important market and continue expanding our global retail footprint," said Jens Grede, Co-Founder & CEO, SKIMS.

SKIMS will be introduced in India through a phased rollout led by RBL, beginning with its first stores in Delhi and Mumbai and expanding across cities and channels over time.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)