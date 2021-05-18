NEW DELHI : Packaged consumer goods company Kimberly-Clark Corporation on Tuesday said it has contributed $2.5 million ( ₹18 crore) as emergency relief fund, through its partner Unicef, which will be used to procure oxygen concentrators, setting up of oxygen plants and other medical requirements in India.

Additionally, the maker of Huggies diapers, and Kleenex tissues has also initiated an internal donation drive allowing its employees globally to contribute towards covid relief efforts in India.

“The Kimberly-Clark Foundation has pledged that it will match and contribute the funds raised through this initiative as well to support India," the company said in a statement. This donation extends global commitments by Kimberly-Clark and the Kimberly-Clark Foundation in the past 15 months to assist with covid-19 response and relief efforts around the world with partners, including Unicef, the International Federation of Red Cross, Red Crescent Societies, the American Red Cross, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The second wave in India is unprecedented and is proving to be extremely deadly, and the only way for us to win is by unifying all our efforts. Saving as many lives as possible precedes all other priorities, said Mainak Dhar, managing director, Kimberly-Clark India.

“The pandemic is impacting each one of us in unimaginable ways. None of us can tackle it alone. We need more of such investments which help in providing life-saving assistance to the people of India. We thank Kimberly-Clark for working with Unicef in delivering critical supplies to where they are needed the most. I hope this will encourage more private sector firms to come forward and do their part as well, for the children who need it the most," said Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, Unicef representative in India.

