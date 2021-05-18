Kimberly-Clark contributes $2.5 million through Unicef to fight covid in India

“The pandemic is impacting each one of us in unimaginable ways. None of us can tackle it alone. We need more of such investments which help in providing life-saving assistance to the people of India. We thank Kimberly-Clark for working with Unicef in delivering critical supplies to where they are needed the most. I hope this will encourage more private sector firms to come forward and do their part as well, for the children who need it the most," said Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, Unicef representative in India.