Kimberly-Clark Mulls Options for International Tissue Arm

Kimberly-Clark Corp. is exploring options for its international tissue business as part of its strategy to focus on more profitable areas, people with knowledge of the matter said.

(Bloomberg) -- Kimberly-Clark Corp. is exploring options for its international tissue business as part of its strategy to focus on more profitable areas, people with knowledge of the matter said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company is working with advisers to review its tissue operations outside North America, which could lead to a sale of part or all of the business, the people said. A deal could value the business at around $4 billion, according to some of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark have risen 17% this year, giving it a market value of about $48 billion. The company sells Kleenex tissues, Scottex brand paper towels, Andrex toilet paper and WypAll cleaning cloths. If it decides to pursue any divestments, they could attract interest from private equity firms as well as rival tissue companies, the people said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dallas-based Kimberly-Clark announced in March it will reorganize its operations to bring its overseas consumer tissue and professional tissue businesses together under a new division called International Family Care & Professional.

That business generates around $3.5 billion in annual sales with 10% operating margins, according to a statement at the time. It’s going to be one of three main reporting segments under the revised structure, alongside a new North America division and another group encompassing its international personal care operations.

Deliberations are in the early stages and any potential sale of the business will depend on the eventual outcome of the review, according to the people. Kimberly-Clark could also decide to retain the business, the people said. A representative for Kimberly-Clark declined to comment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

--With assistance from Crystal Tse and Leslie Patton.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com