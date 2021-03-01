KIMS files draft red herring prospectus with Sebi to raise funds through IPO

KIMS is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in AP and Telangana in terms of number of patients treated and treatments offered. It operates nine multi-specialty hospitals under the “KIMS Hospitals" brand, with an aggregate bed capacity of 3,064, including over 2,500 operational beds as of December 2020, which is 2.2 times more beds than the second largest provider in AP and Telangana.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}